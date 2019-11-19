IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. — A reward is being offered after a cat who was shot with a pellet gun died from his injuries, according to a Facebook post from the Idaho Springs Community Policing Friends and Partners.

The Idaho Springs Police Department (ISPD) received a report about the injured cat on the afternoon of Nov. 16, according to the post. The cat later died.

Investigators believe the cat was shot in the 200 block of Virginia Street either on Nov. 16 or a day earlier.

If you have information call the Idaho Springs Police Department. You can also contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 and remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

