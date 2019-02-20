CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — Cell phone records and security camera footage paint a timeline of when investigators believe Patrick Frazee beat his fiance to death with a baseball bat, according to an arrest affidavit from the Woodland Park Police Department.

Berreth was last seen on Nov. 22, 2018, and reported missing 10 days later by her mother. Investigators believe Frazee killed her inside her residence while their daughter was in the back room in a playpen, the affidavit says.

Frazee faces not only first-degree murder and solicitation to commit first-degree murder charges, but he also faces counts for tampering with a deceased human body and two crimes of violence, which are sentencing enhancers. He was arrested Dec. 21.

Early on the morning of Nov. 22, there were ten exchanges between the cell phones of Berreth and Frazee between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. One of them was a four-minute phone call at 1:42 a.m.

Their phones both pinged off the same tower in Woodland Park at 12:33 p.m. on Nov. 22. Berreth departed the Safeway grocery store in the town at 12:27 p.m. with her daughter, according to footage from the store, which is the last known time she was seen publicly.

Between 12:54 p.m. and 1:17 p.m. Frazee was seen on surveillance video at the Woodland Park Walmart store with a baby carrier covered in a blanket similar to the one seen in the video with Berreth at the Safeway store, the affidavit says.

A neighbor's security camera captured a man matching Frazee's description entering Berreth's residence at 1:24 p.m. on that day, the affidavit says. That image contradicts Frazee's timeline of events, according to the affidavit.

The same camera captured the same person at Berreth's residence at 3:36 p.m., the affidavit says. It also says at that time, Frazee called both his mother and Krystal Kenney.

Cell phone records show Frazee's phone was connected to a tower near Berreth's home between 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 22.

Kenney told investigators Frazee called her on Nov. 22 and said she needed to come to Colorado because "she had a mess to clean up", the affidavit says. When discussing the "mess", Kenney told investigators she knew Berreth had been killed, the affidavit says. She told Frazee that she could not come until Nov. 24.

On that day she entered Berreth's residence and found a horrific scene, the affidavit says. There was "blood all over the residence", the affidavit says. It covered curtains, pillows, books, baby toys, Berreth's purse, and other items, according to the affidavit.

Frazee told Kenney he hit Berreth with a baseball bat while she was blindfolded, according to the affidavit. The documents say Frazee was concerned that "he left a tooth behind in the residence." It goes on to say he hit Berreth in the face with the bat causing several teeth to become dislodged.

According to the affidavit, Kenney found the tooth and disposed of it during the hours that she spent cleaning the residence with bleach and Windex. She also told investigators they could find Berreth's blood on the rock face around the fireplace because she "was hoping investigators would find it," the affidavit says. She also said she used the shower to help clean up the blood.

Investigators from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation later found traces of blood in the bathroom, according to the affidavit. It was found on the base of the toilet, bathtub, towel rack, door handle, ceiling and other areas of the bathroom, the affidavit says. The blood matched the DNA profile for Berreth, according to the affidavit. One unknown male and one unknown female profile were also located, the affidavit says. It notes that the male is unlikely to be Frazee, based on lab reports

Kenney told investigators Berreth's body was stored in a black plastic tote with silver handles in a barn for several, the affidavit says. On Nov. 24 the tote containing her body was moved to Frazee's property, according to the affidavit. It was there, that it was placed in a trough along with the bat used to kill her, the affidavit says. Kenney stated that Frazee "poured at least five gallons of gasoline" into the trough to keep it burning, the affidavit says.

Kenney told investigators she never saw Berreth's body until the burning, according to the affidavit. However, at one point the tote had melted and there was a "heap that Kenney believed to be a human body still in the fire."

On Dec. 13, investigators got a warrant to search Frazee's residence. During that search, they located a bottle of bleach and a Swiffer mop that were found to have "presumptive positive tests for blood," the affidavit says.

During the search, a document was found listing five people who could provide medical care for Frazee's daughter, in the event that Frazee was absent. According to the affidavit, the document was signed by Frazee and was dated Dec. 12. The affidavit says, "of particular interest, Kelsey Berreth's name is not on the list."

During an initial FBI interview on Dec. 4, Kenney was deceptive with investigators, the affidavit says. She later cooperated with the investigation and provided new details to investigators on Dec. 17 about she says happened to Berreth.

Frazee solicited Kenney, his mistress, to kill his fiance Berreth at least three times between September and November of 2018, according to the arrest affidavit. In one instance, she said Frazee asked her to put Valium or Ambien in Berreth's coffee. In another case, Kenney said Frazee gave her a metal pipe and "instructed her to go to Berreth's residence and hit her with the pipe," the affidavit says.

She ultimately refused but pleaded guilty to one count of tampering with physical evidence in Teller County and agreed to testify against Frazee and in any other related cases. She won't be sentenced until all of those cases are wrapped up.

Kenney and Frazee have known each other for at least 12 years, according to the affidavit. The pair dated in college and rekindled a relationship while both were involved with other people, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, most of the communication between the phones between Nov. 22 and Nov. 25 was a scheme by Frazee to "distract law enforcement" and "separate himself as a suspect."

