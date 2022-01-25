After entering elementary school under 'false pretenses', person was verbally abusive, principal says

The person said they were there to register their child for school and was granted entry, according to the Centennial Elementary principal.

DENVER — A person entered a Denver elementary school under "false pretenses" and was then "verbally abusive" toward staff and parents, according to a letter sent to parents by the principal of Centennial Elementary School.

The incident happened Monday afternoon, according to the letter which was verified by a Denver Public School District (DPS) spokesperson.

According to the letter, the person rang the buzzer at the school located at 4665 Raleigh St. and claimed that they were there to register their child for school.

Once granted entry, the person was verbally abusive towards parents and staff, the letter says. When they left the building, they displayed a sign protesting the Black Lives Matter at School Week of Action which begins next Monday, according to the letter.

They walked around the school with the sign during dismissal, engaging with several parents, the letter says.

The letter acknowledged that the incident may have been "very disturbing" for some people but said they don't believe any staff, students or parents were in immediate danger.

It's unclear if the person who entered the school has been identified or is in custody. 9NEWS has reached out to the Denver Police Department (DPD) but has not yet heard back.

In addition, the school principal said they've been fielding "many" angry and vulgar emails and calls, which they believe are coming from non-Centennial families, including people from outside of Denver and Colorado.

The school said they're "taking appropriate measures" to identify and block those individuals from making contact, according to the letter.

Officials also acknowledged it's possible this behavior could happen again as they get closers to Black Lives Matter at School Week of Action.

The DPS Department of Safety will be providing extra patrols at drop off and dismissal as well as throughout the day.

Centennial also hosted a “Families of Color Playground Night” in December.

School leaders said that event was open and inclusive and came about after school leaders met with some of the Black and Latinx families to determine ways for these families to feel more included in the

The school said they wanted to honor the request for the event, but also said that all families were welcome to attend.

