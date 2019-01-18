CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A father of six, who was found dead on the sidewalk outside a Centennial apartment complex in mid-January was ambushed and killed at random, according to an update from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's office.

Around 5:45 a.m. around January 18, the sheriff's office received a call about shots fired at the Centennial East Apartments at 14400 E. Fremont Ave.

They responded to the area, but didn't find anything. Just after 7 a.m., another person called and said they found a man's body on the sidewalk under a tree near the complex.

The victim was later identified as 48-year-old Mark Davis. In a release Friday morning, the sheriff's office said Davis had been shot multiple times. They also said he was disabled and a father of six children.

No suspect information has been released. A detective working on the case is scheduled to give an update Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information about his death or activity in the area that morning is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867) or the ACSO tip line at 720.874.TIPS (8477.) There is up to a $2,000 reward for tips leading to the arrest and conviction of the shooter.