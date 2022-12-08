Woman found murdered in Centennial hotel room

Amanda Nicole Emberson, 33, was found dead Dec. 2, and authorities are looking for a person of interest.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday that it was investigating the homicide of a 33-year-old woman in a Centennial hotel room last week.

On Dec. 2, staff at a hotel in the 9600 block of East Easter Avenue called authorities when they found an unresponsive woman in a room. Deputies who responded classified the woman's death as suspicious, the Sheriff's Office said.

The woman was identified as Amanda Nicole Emberson. The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office said she died of "inflicted injuries" and that her death was a homicide.

Investigators were looking for a person of interest whom they want to speak with about the case. They're looking for Alexander James Morgan, 28.

Anyone with information about Emberson's death or Morgan's whereabouts can call the Sheriff's Office tip line at 720-874-8477.

