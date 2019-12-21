CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A Centennial man has been charged after a neighbor's Ring doorbell camera caught him kicking his dog.

The incident happened earlier this week, according to Gretchen Pressley with the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.

Neighbors, who shared the video with 9NEWS, said the incident happened at the Olde Mill Condos off of S. Ivy St. near Arapahoe Rd.

Animal control officers began investigating after the Ring video was sent to them, according to Pressley.

Watch for this guy!! Get crime and safety alerts from your neighbors

Richard Johnston, 44, was charged with animal cruelty.

The dog named Forty was taken in by the Humane Society for his safety.

The video that was shared with 9NEWS shows Forty limping away after being kicked.

Pressley said Forty was seen by a veterinarian, but no injuries were found. Forty's health is still being monitored.

Pressley said Johnston has ten days to file a request for a probable cause hearing or pay for the cost of care for Forty.

She said Forty will remain in the Humane Society's care until the case goes through the legal system.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Animals and Wildlife