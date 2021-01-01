Martial arts instructor arrested on suspicion of sexual assault on child

Charles Niemi is suspected of assaulting a child he was instructing at a martial arts studio in Centennial, according to the sheriff's office.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — An instructor at a martial arts studio was arrested Thursday on suspicion of the sexual assault of one of his young students, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

An arrest warrant was issued for Charles Niemi, 65, on Thursday, and he was taken into custody without incident that afternoon, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Niemi is an instructor at Spirit Warrior Martial Arts Academy, located at 4151 E. County Line Road in Centennial. He was the instructor for the victim at the time of the assault, the Sheriff's Office said.

According to the Spirit Warrior Martial Arts website, Niemi is the studio's head instructor.

He was being held without bail in the Douglas County Detention Facility on suspicion of two counts of sexual assault on a child with a pattern of abuse, according to the release.

The Sheriff's Office said the investigation is active and ongoing and that Niemi might have additional victims.

Anyone who might have information on this case or who thinks that they or someone they know might have also been a victim, can contact Det. Ducat at 303-814-7179.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be reached at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

