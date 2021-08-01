Man exchanges fire with deputies after barricading himself in garage

It was unclear whether the suspect died from deputies' return fire or a self-inflicted wound, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A man was found dead after he barricaded himself in a garage on Saturday night and fired multiple times at Arapahoe County deputies, who fired shots back at the suspect, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The incident in the 5200 block of South Jericho Street started about 9:45 p.m. Saturday when deputies responded to reports of a fight between two men at a family gathering, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (ACSO).

One of the men had a gun. When deputies arrived on scene, the man refused to come out of the house, went into the garage and barricaded himself there, ACSO said in a news release.

Deputies tried to talk to the man, but he opened the garage door and fired multiple times at deputies, who returned fire, according to ACSO.

At that point, the Sheriff's Office SWAT team, the Aurora Police Department and South Metro Fire Rescue were called in to assist, and a shelter-in-place order was issued at 10:32 p.m. to the surrounding area, the Sheriff's Office said. The closest homes were evacuated.

When the SWAT team arrived, they found the man dead. It wasn't clear whether he was shot and killed by deputies or died from a self-inflicted wound, ACSO said.

The shelter-in-place was lifted at 11:59 p.m., the Sheriff's Office said.

The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will make a determination of cause of death and release the man's identity.

The 18th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team was investigating the officer-involved shooting, and ACSO was investigating any criminal aspect of the incident.