Truck theft caught on camera

The victim fired his own weapon at the suspects after they pointed a gun at him, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A homeowner fired a gun at a man and woman early Sunday morning after he interrupted their efforts to steal his truck from the driveway of his Centennial home.

The 23-year-old victim caught the man and woman stealing his blue Dodge pick-up truck from his driveway in the 18000 block of E. Caley Place around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 25, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said.

The suspects arrived in a white sedan and parked in front of the victim’s home. Video shows the woman trying doors on two other cars before opening the truck's door.

The victim confronted the suspects, and they pointed a weapon at him. He then fired at the suspects with his own weapon, potentially hitting one of them, the sheriff's office said.



The man left the scene in the stolen truck while the woman got back into the white sedan and left. The sedan is a 2017 white Hyundai Sonata with license plate LLDOLPH.

Anyone who recognizes either of the suspects or has information about either vehicle is asked to call the sheriff's office tip line at 720-874-8477. All information can be confidential, and you can remain anonymous.

