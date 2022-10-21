Aurora Police investigating fatal shooting between employer and former employee

Police arrested Lloyd Clifford Love on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of Marvin Johnson.

AURORA, Colo. — Police arrested a man who they say shot a former coworker after a dispute on Thursday night in central Aurora.

The Aurora Police Department (APD) said around 7 p.m. on Thursday they were called to a business in the 16800 block of Centretech Parkway because there was someone trespassing.

Police said by the time they arrived at the scene, there had been a reported shooting on the property. The shooting stemmed from a dispute between an employer and a former employee, according to police.

A man, identified as Marvin James Johnson, 52, was found outside the business, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead.

Police said the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Lloyd Clifford Love of Aurora, had left the area before they arrice.

Officers set up a perimeter and eventually located a vehicle they believed the suspect was inside. The vehicle was stopped by officers, APD confirmed the suspect was a passenger in the car and arrested him without further incident.

Love was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting and did not speak to investigators is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

