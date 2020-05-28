Chaffee County woman faces attempted murder charge after reportedly driving off embankment with child

The woman went off the road and down a steep embankment with a five-year-old inside the vehicle, Chaffee County Sheriff's Office said.

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — A 28-year-old woman faces an attempted murder charge after crashing down a steep embankment Wednesday afternoon with a five-year-old inside the vehicle, Chaffee County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) said.

CCSO said it received a call around 1:52 p.m. about a vehicle that went off of County Road 321 just north of County Road 162.

Phuong Nu Hoang Dong Nguyen of Chaffee County, identified as the driver, and the child were both rescued from the vehicle and taken to the hospital, where they were treated for minor injuries, CCSO said.

Nguyen faces one charge of criminal attempt first degree murder, and was taken into custody at the Chaffee County Detention Center, according to CCSO.

The child was released to a guardian.