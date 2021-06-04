Man attacked in Chaffee County with rocks and sticks

During the attack the suspect also forced the victim to remove his clothes, according to the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office.

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — A Denver-area man was arrested Thursday and is accused of attacking another man with rocks and sticks near a Chaffee County trail, a Facebook post from the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) says.

Someone called 911 around 3:30 p.m. Thursday and reported that shots were fired and a man was threatening to kill another person in the Midland Trail Area on County Road 304.

Deputies from the CCSO and the Buena Vista Police Department responded and found a man suffering from visible head and face trauma.

Through their investigation, they determined that the victim was target practicing in the area and was attacked by an unknown man who used a stick and a rock to cause his injuries.

During the attack, the suspect made the victim remove all his clothing, the Facebook post says.

The suspect left the area before deputies arrived, but they were able to gather enough information to identify him as 35-year-old Thomas Labosky who is from the Denver Metro area.

Labosky was taken into custody nearby and faces the following charges:

Attempted first-degree murder

Second-degree assault

Unlawful sexual contact

Felony menacing

False imprisonment

Harassment

