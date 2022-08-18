Arrest made after man fatally shot in parking lot of Aurora sports bar

Henry Lee Griffin III was identified as a suspect and arrested in the case.

AURORA, Colo. — A man who was shot in the parking lot of an Aurora sports bar last weekend died from his injuries.

Just before 2 a.m. on Aug. 14, Aurora Police (APD) officers were dispatched to a shooting in the parking lot of Challengers Sports Bar which is located at 12161 East Iliff Ave.

Officers learned there was a fight prior to the shooting and that the people involved had left the scene. About 10 minutes after getting the report about the shooting, officers were notified about a man who had arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound.

That man was admitted for treatment of life-threatening injuries and later died, APD said.

Investigators with the the Major Crimes Homicide Unit identified 26-year-old Henry Lee Griffin III as a suspect in the case.

He was arrested around 11 a.m. on Aug. 17 near East Mississippi Avenue and South Eagle Circle. He faces a potential charge of first-degree murder.



APD said they're not yet releasing Griffin’s booking photo due to the ongoing investigation.

