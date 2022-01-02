Judge to rule Tuesday on change of venue request in Barry Morphew case

Barry Morphew is charged in his wife Suzanne's death. His defense team has argued it would be hard to get an impartial jury in Chaffee County.

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — A Chaffee County judge is expected to rule Tuesday on whether to grant a change of venue request for Barry Morphew, who is charged with murder in connection with his wife Suzanne Morphew's 2020 disappearance and presumed death.

During a hearing last week, Eleventh Judicial District Judge Ramsey Lama granted Morphew permission to visit his daughters in Gunnison and said he would issue a ruling on the request for a different venue during a hearing set for Feb. 1 at 9:30 a.m.

The defense made the request arguing that it would be difficult for him to have a fair trial in a town where nearly everybody knows about the case.

Morphew is charged with first-degree murder and other charges in connection with the disappearance and presumed death of his wife Suzanne. She was last seen on May 10, 2020. Despite an exhaustive search, her body has not been found.

Barry Morphew was arrested on murder charges on May 5, 2021, almost a year after she was last seen.

In September, then judge Patrick Murphy, found there was probable cause to move the case forward to trial. Morphew's trial, which is expected to last several weeks, is currently set for May of this year.

Barry Morphew is charged with:

First-degree murder

Tampering with a deceased human body

Tampering with physical evidence

Possession of a dangerous weapon

Attempt to influence a public servant

Murphy recused himself from the case in October of last year after the defense brought up potential conflicts of interest with attorneys representing a witness in the case.