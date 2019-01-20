THORNTON, Colo. — The Thornton Police Department was called out on a report of shots fired near the 1300 block of West 100th Avenue in Thornton early Sunday morning.

Police officers arrived at the scene after hearing about gunshots going off in the middle of the street in front of a party there around 1:11 a.m., law enforcement said. Officers found a car that had crashed nearby with bullet holes in the windshield. The 1300 block of 100th Avenue is between Huron Street and North Pecos Street.

There were two people inside the vehicle injured from the crash - not the shooting, according to Jesus Mendez, public information officer for Thornton PD. Mendez said the pair in the vehicle refused to be helped by an ambulance and did not assist officers in identifying the shooter.

While officers were dealing with the scene, more gunshots went off to the south, Mendez said. Police set up a large perimeter in the area trying to find the source of the gunshots. No suspects were found, Mendez told 9NEWS.

There were several people in the area, and police continue to search for suspects.

