Brush High School administrator's charges dropped

Scott Hodgson, 38, faced criminal charges after police said they found inappropriate pictures of underage students on school computers.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRUSH, Colo. — Criminal charges have been dropped in the case of a Brush High School administrator who was arrested after police said they found inappropriate pictures of underage students on school computers.

The Brush Police Department (BPD) said in June that they had issued an arrest warrant for 38-year-old Scott Hodgson for four counts of complicity to commit sexual exploitation of a child.

Hodgson turned himself in at the Morgan County Detention Center and posted bond the next day.

Police said Hodgson was a secondary subject of their investigation from the beginning and that he faced charges for the role he played in the illegal collection of inappropriate images by fellow administrator Bradley Bass.

Brush Police said the images were illegally collected by Bass during the school's investigation of sexting between juveniles, then uploaded to the school's computer network.

The Brush High School website shows Hodgson is the director of secondary education and Bass is the assistant director of the school.

Court records show the charges against Hodgson have been dismissed.

Bass' case is still open.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.