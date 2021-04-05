Charges dismissed after cult leader's body found in Sagauche County home

Seven people were initially arrested in April and faced charges of abuse of a corpse after the leader of the "Love has Won" cult was found inside a home.

SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. — Charges have been dropped against the people who were initially arrested or charged after the decomposing body of a cult leader was found inside a home in Crestone, a small town in Saguache County, earlier this year.

As a result of the body being found, the following people were arrested:

Ryan Kramer

Christopher Royer

Sarah Rudolph

Karin Raymond

Jason Castillo

John Robertson

Obdulia Franco

Six of the seven people were later charged with abuse of a corpse, but during court hearings on Tuesday, charges were dismissed against Kramer, Rudolph, Raymond, Castillo and Robertson. Charges against Obdulia Franco were dismissed on Aug. 25, according to court records.

No such case exists for Royer, according to a court clerk for Saguache County.

It's not known at this time why the charges were dismissed.

The investigation began on April 28, when a man went to the Salida Police Department to report a death. Because he lived in Moffat, the information was passed to the Saguache County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), who responded to the home at 4 Alcedo Ct.

The man said he wanted to report the death of a woman, known to him as Lia Carlson, according to an arrest warrant from the SCSO. Carlson is believed to be the leader of "Love has Won" and goes by the name "Mother God," the warrant said.

The man said he left for Denver on the morning of April 28, traveled to Buena Vista, and when he returned to the home, he saw the body, the warrant said.

The man reported that it was "obvious" the woman was dead because her eyes were missing, the warrant said. He went on to say that her body was wrapped in cloth and said her teeth were exposed through her lips, according to the warrant.

