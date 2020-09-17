6 charged with crimes related to Elijah McClain protests in Aurora

They each face various charges from inciting a riot to theft related to the protests over the summer.

AURORA, Colo — Six people have been charged with various crimes they're accused of committing during protests in Aurora over the summer calling for justice for the death of Elijah McClain, according to news releases from the 18th and 17th Judicial District Attorneys offices.

Prosecutors in the 18th judicial district charged four people in connection with crimes committed during protests in Aurora on June 27, July 12, and July 25.

The protests were related to the death of August 2019 death of McClain.

He died a few days after he went into cardiac arrest following a struggle with APD officers, who contacted him after receiving a call of a suspicious person in the area.

McClain’s family said he was walking to get an iced tea for his brother and would usually wear a face mask when it got cold outside.

Officers used a carotid hold when restraining McClain, a practice that has since been banned in the City of Aurora. McClain was also given a sedative by Aurora Fire Rescue to calm him down.

His death gained renewed attention following the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minnesota.

Those charged related to the protests are 25-year-old Lillian Rose House, 32-year-old Joel Prentice Northam, 33-year-old John Russel Ruch, and 44-year-old Terrance Terrell Roberts.

House faces eight felony counts and 10 misdemeanor charges. Below is a list of the felony counts she faces in Arapahoe County:

Two counts of inciting a riot (Class 5 felony)

Two counts of conspiracy to commit inciting a riot (Class 6 felony)

Two counts of theft from a person (Class 5 felony)

Two counts of conspiracy to commit theft from a person (Class 6 felony)

Northam faces eight felony counts and 11 misdemeanors. Below is a list of the felony charges he faces:

Two counts of inciting a riot (Class 5 felony)

Two counts of conspiracy to commit inciting a riot (Class 6 felony)

Two counts of theft from a person (Class 5 felony)

Two counts of conspiracy to commit theft from a person (Class 6 felony)

Ruch faces four felony counts. Below is a list of the felony counts he faces:

Two counts of theft from a person (Class 5 felony)

Two counts of conspiracy to commit theft from a person (Class 6 felony)

Robert faces four misdemeanor charges. They include the following:

One count of engaging in a riot (Class 2 misdemeanor)

One count of conspiracy to commit engaging in a riot (Class 3 misdemeanor)

One count of obstructing a highway or other passageway (Class 3 misdemeanor)

One count of conspiracy to commit obstructing a highway or other passageway (Class 3 misdemeanor)

The presumptive sentencing range for each class 5 felony is one to three years in the Colorado Department of Corrections. The presumptive sentencing range for each class 6 felony is 12-18 months.

House, Northam, Roberts, and two others are also charged in Adams County related to crimes committed during protests at the Aurora Police Department’s District One Police Station on July 3, according to the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

“We support the First Amendment right of people to protest peacefully in our community but there is a difference between a peaceful protest and a riot. When individuals cross the line and break the law, they will be prosecuted,” said District Attorney Dave Young.

About 600 protesters on July 3 surrounded the APD District One Police Station located at 13347 E. Montview Boulevard in what was described by protest organizers on social media as an “occupation," prosecutors said.

They're accused of blocking streets with vehicles and items from a nearby construction site. They also prevented 18 officers inside from leaving the building by barricading entrances and securing doors with wires, ropes, boards, picnic tables and sandbags, prosecutors said.

The officers were stuck inside the building for seven hours until they were dispersed by APD’s Emergency Response Team around 3 a.m. on July 4.

Those protests took place on the day several APD officers were fired for their involvement in a photo that depicted a chokehold near the memorial for Elijah McClain. The photos were taken last October, not long after McClain died following a confrontation with Aurora officers.

House faces the following charges in Adams County:

Attempt to commit first-degree kidnapping

Attempt to Influence a public servant

Inciting a riot (Class 5 felony)

Inciting a riot (Class 5 felony)

Engaging in a riot (Class 2 misdemeanor)

Obstructing government operations (Class 3 misdemeanor)

Joel Northam faces the following charges in Adams County:

Attempt to Commit First-degree Kidnapping (Class 3 felony)

Inciting a Riot (Class 5 felony)

Inciting a Riot by giving commands (Class 5 felony)

Engaging in a Riot (Class 2 misdemeanor)

Obstructing Government Operations (Class 3 misdemeanor)

Official demand of @AuroraPD from Joel of the Denver Party for Socialism & Liberation. Wants two remaining officers involved in Elijah McClain’s death to be fired. Says crowd won’t leave precinct one until it happens. He’s calling this the #APDoccupation #9News pic.twitter.com/lUFby9xaOI — Ryan Haarer (@RyanHaarer) July 4, 2020

Roberts faces the following charges in Adams County:

Inciting a Riot (Class 5 felony)

Engaging in a Riot (Class 2 misdemeanor)

Obstructing Government Operations (Class 3 misdemeanor)

Whitney Hannah Lucero and Trey Anthony Quinn only face charges in Adams County for their alleged action actions during the July 3 demonstration.

Lucero faces the following charges:

Attempt to Commit First-degree Kidnapping (Class 3 felony)

Inciting a Riot (Class 5 felony)

Inciting a Riot by giving commands (Class 5 felony)

Engaging in a Riot (Class 2 misdemeanor)

Obstructing Government Operations (Class 3 misdemeanor)

Quinn faces the following charges:

Inciting a Riot (Class 5 felony)

Inciting a Riot by giving commands (Class 5 felony)

Engaging in a Riot (Class 2 misdemeanor)

False Imprisonment (Class 2 misdemeanor)

Obstructing Government Operations (Class 3 misdemeanor)