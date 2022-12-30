Suspect charged in murders of 2 men at I-70 and Washington Street

Andrew Mutch, 24, faces two counts of first-degree murder.

DENVER — The Denver District Attorney's Office said Friday it filed charges against a man accused of killing two men in two days near the intersection of Interstate 70 and North Washington Street.

The DA's office said Andrew Mutch, 24, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder after deliberation.

Prosecutors said police responded to a call of a deceased man under the westbound off-ramp of I-70 and North Washington Street on Dec. 20.

The next day, officers responded to another call of a deceased man under the eastbound ramp of I-70 and North Washington Street.

Officers searched the area for other potential victims and found Mutch sleeping about 15 feet from where the first victim was discovered and arrested him on warrants.

The arrest affidavit in the case said the first victim had at least 25 puncture wounds to his neck and face, a large gouge to his neck and blunt force trauma to his skull that caused fractures. The second victim had similar injuries.

The victims were identified as 32-year-old Michael Thompson and 56-year-old Gregory Dupree.

