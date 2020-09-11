Man charged in Oct. 24 shooting death in Jefferson County

William Robert Taft, 49, has been charged with First Degree Murder among other charges, the DA's Office said.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Charges have been filed in the shooting death of 40-year-old Michael Dean Bryan, the First Judicial District Attorney's Office said in a news release Monday.

William Robert Taft, 49, has been charged with first-degree murder among other charges, the DA's Office said.

On Oct. 24, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) responded to a report of a shooting just before 8 p.m. in the 5000 block of McIntyre Street.

JCSO found Bryan, who was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Taft was arrested for suspicion of first-degree murder – he also had other warrants for his arrest, JCSO said.

According to an arrest affidavit, Taft lived on the property where Bryan was found. The DA's Office said Taft and Bryan "are alleged to have been engaged in a physical altercation" when Bryan was shot.

Taft appeared in Jefferson County Court on Nov. 3, where he was advised of the charges that have been filed:

First-degree murder – After Deliberation (F1)

Attempted murder (F2)

Possession of a weapon by a previous offender (F6)

Possession of prohibited large-capacity magazine (F6)

Possession of a defaced firearm (M1)

Two counts of violation of a protective order (M1)

Two violent crime counts

He is being held without bond at the Jefferson County jail and is due back in court for a Dec. 1 preliminary hearing.