1 parent arrested, 1 at large after death of 3-year-old from gunshot wound

Denver police said the boy died of an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound on April 22.

DENVER — Denver police have arrested one parent and are still looking for the other in connection with the death of a 3-year-old boy from a gunshot wound.

According to the Denver Police Department (DPD), the boy was taken in a private vehicle to a hospital after sustaining a self-inflicted, accidental gunshot wound on the evening of April 17. He died five days later.

DPD said the incident happened in a vehicle in the 1700 block of South Pecos Street. That's near Ruby Hill Park, just south of West Mexico Avenue.

Police said Friday that arrest warrants were issued for the boy's parents for investigation of child abuse -- negligently causing death.

Police said the boy's mother, 39-year-old Celina Duran, was arrested Thursday and that his father, 34-year-old Manuel Lopez, is still at large.

