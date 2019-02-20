AURORA, Colo. — The little girl who was critically injured in a Christmas Eve crash that killed her mother is expected to be released from Children's Hospital Colorado around noon on Wednesday.

Charlee Shaw, 6, has been in the hospital since Dec. 24 being treated for the injuries she suffered when a pickup rolled through a median on Interstate 70 and landed on her mom’s Suburban. Sancy Shaw died in that crash.

Sancy Shaw and daughter Charlee were together Christmas Even when they were hit by a woman who police said was driving drunk.

Shaw family

The driver of that pickup, Cheri Goodard also died in the crash. She had numerous prior DUIs and was profiled as part of a 9Wants to Know Investigation.

RELATED: Four-time drunken driver caused Christmas Eve crash that shattered a family

Following this crash, Goodard’s blood-alcohol level was .203 – more than twice the legal limit – and she had marijuana in her system, according to an autopsy report.

This afternoon, when Charlee is released from the hospital, law enforcement is expected to cheer her on. First responders from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Foothills Fire Protection District, and Colorado State Patrol will be stationed on overpasses near exits 254 and 256 along Interstate 70 as Charlee and her family make their way back to their home in Routt County.

Nearly eight weeks after the crash, Brett Shaw is humbled by the first responders who tried to help his wife Sancy and kept Charlee alive until she got to the hospital.

“She is a miracle, and it is exciting for me talk to doctors that are saying, this is amazing, this doesn't always happen this way, and this is incredible,” he said. “She is a living, breathing miracle.”

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Investigations from 9Wants to Know