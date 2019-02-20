AURORA, Colo. — The little girl who was critically injured in a Christmas Eve crash that killed her mother was released from Children's Hospital Colorado on Feb. 20.

But early Wednesday afternoon, doctors discovered a blood clot in Charlee’s brain, according to Charlee's father, Brett Shaw.

Charlee underwent successful surgery to remove the clot and is now recovering.

"She woke up a few minutes ago and was moving a lot in her left side and not as much on her right, but we will see how things go through the night," Brett Shaw wrote on a CaringBridge page set up for Charlee. "Please keep us in prayer that as she comes out of this anesthesia, that everything works... It’s just a waiting game now."

Charlee Shaw, 6, had been in the hospital since Dec. 24 being treated for the injuries she suffered when a pickup rolled through a median on Interstate 70 and landed on her mom’s Suburban. Sancy Shaw died in that crash.

On Feb. 20, she walked out the hospital holding hands with her three brothers and her father.

"By God's grace, we're moving ahead," Brett Shaw said as they left the hospital. "And today is a huge step in that direction."

Charlee was surrounded by her three brothers as her dad spoke. They doted on her and played thumb wars with her, as their dad answered questions.

When asked what she was looking forward to most at home, Charlee responded, "Seeing my cat."

Sancy Shaw and daughter Charlee were together Christmas Even when they were hit by a woman who police said was driving drunk.

Shaw family

The driver of the pickup that hit Shaw's vehicle also died in the crash. Cheri Goodard had numerous prior DUIs and was profiled as part of a 9Wants to Know Investigation.

Following this crash, Goodard’s blood-alcohol level was .203 – more than twice the legal limit – and she had marijuana in her system, according to an autopsy report.

When Charlee was first released from the hospital, first responders from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Foothills Fire Protection District, and Colorado State Patrol were stationed on overpasses near exits 254 and 256 along Interstate 70 as Charlee and her family made their way back to their home in Routt County.

Nearly eight weeks after the crash, Brett Shaw is humbled by the first responders who tried to help his wife Sancy and kept Charlee alive until she got to the hospital.

“She is a miracle, and it is exciting for me talk to doctors that are saying, this is amazing, this doesn't always happen this way, and this is incredible,” he said. “She is a living, breathing miracle.”

Brett Shaw says the latest surgery went "as hoped" and that surgeons were able to remove every piece of the clot that their scanners would show.

"That’s the best you can hope for." Brett Shaw wrote.

