Chatfield High School principal resigns

The resignation comes before the school's athletic director's scheduled court appearance to answer an accusation that he failed to report child abuse or neglect.

LITTLETON, Colo — The principal of Chatfield High School resigned on Monday ahead of a court appearance by the school's athletic director scheduled for later this month.

According to a letter from Jeffco Public Schools to the Chatfield community, Chad Broer left his position after 18 years with the district and the school.

Retired Jeffco Public Schools administrator Jim Ellis will serve as interim principal until the end of the semester, and will work with the school district on plans for the second semester while a permanent replacement is sought.

"We appreciate the many contributions [Broer] has made to the success of this school," the letter read. "It is never easy to share this kind of news and it can impact the school community in different ways - a range of reactions is common, expected, normal, and necessary."

The school's athletic director is due in court in late October to answer an accusation that he failed to report child abuse or neglect as required by state law.

According to court documents obtained by 9Wants to Know, 40-year-old Craig Aukland is scheduled to appear in Jefferson County Court on Oct. 29.

The incident that led to the citation has not been made public. The charge is a misdemeanor.

Aukland and Broer were placed on paid leave while administrators conduct an internal investigation into “allegations of failing to follow district safety protocols.”

The school district confirmed Tuesday that Aukland remains on leave.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Investigations from 9Wants to Know

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.