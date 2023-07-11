Cherry Creek bus driver fired after allegations of child sexual assault

Wayne Smith started working for the district in 2019. He was arrested this month and faces a charge of sexual assault on an at-risk child.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — The Cherry Creek School District (CCSD) said this week that they terminated a bus driver who also worked as an assistant after he was accused of sexually assaulting a child this year.

According to a district spokesperson, Wayne Smith was fired Feb. 2 "immediately after allegations of his misconduct surfaced." The district then notified Greenwood Village Police and worked with them during their investigation into the accusations against Smith.

Court records show Smith was arrested this month and faces a felony charge of sexual assault on an at-risk child for an incident that occurred in January. He also faces two misdemeanor counts of tampering.

The district sent a letter to parents on July 7 informing them about Smith's arrest. In that letter, they said Smith worked at the district from January 2019 to February 2023.

The letter was shared with families of all students who rode the bus with Smith during his employment at the district.

More crime coverage from 9NEWS:

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.