Cherry Creek High School teacher/coach under investigation for criminal obscenity

The Greenwood Village Police Department said the teacher has been placed on leave.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — A teacher who coaches sports at Cherry Creek High School is under investigation for criminal obscenity, the Greenwood Village Police Department said in a release.

The release said the Cherry Creek School District notified police on Aug. 23 of an alleged incident involving criminal obscenity involving a teacher who is also an athletic coach. The employee was placed on leave as soon as the district was made aware of the allegation, according to police, and there is no threat to the community.

An email that went out to students and parents from Cherry Creek High School's principal indicates the teacher teaches social studies and says the school is in the process of hiring a full-time replacement.

Police and the school district have not identified the teacher. A spokesperson for the school district declined to release any specifics about the allegations.

