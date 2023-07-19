All clear given after report of shots fired at Cherry Creek mall

Denver Police responded to the shopping center and determined there was no threat.

DENVER — A report of shots fired at the Cherry Creek Mall Wednesday afternoon was unfounded, according the Denver Police Department (DPD).

Multiple people reached out to 9NEWS about possible shots fired at the shopping center on East First Avenue. Denver Police responded there and determined the calls were unfounded and said they were working to clear the scene.

Shortly after 2 p.m. a 9NEWS reporter at the scene reported that police were allowing people to go back inside.

Police have not said what prompted the initial concerns, however a witness said that someone was popping balloons in the atrium inside the mall which may have been mistaken for gunfire.

