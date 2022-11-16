Sketch released after assault on Cherry Creek Trail

The assault happened Oct. 17 on the trail under Interstate 225, Denver Police said.

DENVER — Police released a composite sketch this week of a man believed to be responsible for an assault and attempted sexual assault last month along the Cherry Creek Trail.

The assault happened around 8:40 p.m on the trail under the Interstate 225 bridge, according to a Crime Stoppers bulletin from the Denver Police Department. No details were provided about the victim or their injuries.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 20s with a stocky build and an unshaven short black beard. He spoke Spanish, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

