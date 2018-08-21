CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE — A Cherry Hills Village police officer was shot in a shootout with suspects of a home invasion on Sedgwick Drive near Hampden Avenue and Colorado Boulevard in Arapahoe County.

The two suspects are not in custody and residents have been told to shelter in place and to call 911 if they see anything suspicious. A large search area has a been established and multiple agencies are assisting with the search.

The officer, a six-and-a-half-year veteran of the department, was transported to Swedish Medical Center where he is stable and is being treated for injuries to his leg and ankle, according to Commander Patrick Weather, Cherry Hills Village Police Department.

"He does have several injuries to his leg and ankle, and they’re still doing some examinations on that, but fortunately for us, he’s still doing okay," Weather said during a media briefing.

The officer was one of two officers who responded to the home after a 911 hangup call from inside the house at 10:50 p.m. Monday, according to Weather.

The two officer responded to the home and found the door open. One officer went inside the home and saw two men. Gunfire was exchanged between one officer and the two suspects.

It is unclear if either suspect was injured during the shooting, but both suspects fled on foot.

The homeowner and family were able to get out of the house and to a safe location. According to Weather, the scene is contained to the one house. Neighboring homes were checked and determined to be safe.

There is no clear description of the suspects other than they were wearing black. The homeowner does have security cameras that police are checking.

Several hundred homes received an emergency call informing them of the situation.

"We want to be cautious and make sure that we do what we need to do out here," Weather said.

Several agencies including Greenwood Village, Denver, Jefferson County and Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office are assisting with the search and investigation.

Hampden Avenue was shut down from University Boulevard to Colorado Boulevard for hours for the search but reopened around 3:30 a.m.

Cherry Hills Village is south of Denver in Arapahoe County. According to the city website, it is 6.5 square miles with approximately 6.000 residents. There are many gated communities in the city, but the home where the officer was shot is not in a gated community.

