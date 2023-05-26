Arrest made in double shooting that killed a man

Antonio Simpson is accused of killing a man and injuring a woman at an apartment in Denver's Hale neighborhood.

DENVER — A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a double shooting that killed a man and injured a woman.

Denver Police said Antonio Lee Simpson was being held on suspicion of:

first-degree murder

attempted murder

first-degree assault

Simpson is accused of shooting a still unidentified man in the head, killing him Saturday night at an apartment in the 800 block of Cherry Street in east Denver. A woman at the apartment was also shot, police said. The woman was shot in the leg, suffering a serious injury, according to the arrest affidavit.

Just before 7 p.m. Saturday, Denver police were called to the apartment by the woman who was shot, the affidavit says. When officers arrived they found the shot woman in the living room and found the other victim in the bedroom, according to the affidavit.

The surviving victim told investigators she had returned to the apartment earlier from Rose Medical Center because she had not felt well earlier in the day. She said the homicide victim had returned to the apartment with Simpson and another woman, the affidavit says. The woman said she lay down on the couch and fell asleep while the three others stayed in the bedroom, the affidavit states.

A short time later, the woman who was shot heard a pop and felt her leg burning, the affidavit says. The woman said she heard the male victim say, "Dude, what the <expletive>" and then heard two more pops, the affidavit says.

The woman who was shot said she heard scuffling and then the other woman who had been in the apartment came into the living room, gave the victim a phone, said she was sorry and that she didn't know what happened, and then left the apartment, the affidavit says.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video from the apartment building that showed the suspect, homicide victim and the other woman arriving at the apartment a little before 3 p.m. The suspect was caught on video running from the building at 6:43 p.m., the affidavit says.

Detectives located the homicide victim's vehicle and processed it for possible evidence, the affidavit says. Fingerprints were located on the front passenger door handle and on the rear driver side interior handle. The fingerprint found on the back seat was matched to Simpson, the affidavit says.