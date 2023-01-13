Driver of Chevy Camaro wanted in Denver hit-and-run crash

The crash happened Thursday afternoon in Denver and left a pedestrian seriously injured.

DENVER — The driver of a Chery Camaro is wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Denver on Thursday afternoon that left a pedestrian with serious injuries.

The crash happened about 1:40 p.m. at the intersection of California and 22nd streets in the Five Points neighborhood, according to Denver Police.

The driver of a dark-colored Chevy Camaro was headed west on California Street and struck a pedestrian who was crossing at 22nd Street. The pedestrian suffered serious injuries, police said.

Police released a photo of the vehicle involved and described it as a dark-colored Chevy Camaro with silver rims. It might have minor damage to the front passenger side.

The driver fled the scene of the crash, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

