Sheriff in Cheyenne County arrested

We don't know specifically what happened that led to Sheriff Jeff Miller's arrest.

CHEYENNE COUNTY, Colo. — The sheriff in Cheyenne County has been arrested and is facing possible charges of domestic violence, harassment and driving under the influence (DUI).

That's according to the Kit Carson County Sheriff's Office who said Jeff Miller was arrested in Cheyenne County.

No information was released about the incident that spurred Miller's arrest.

It's also not clear when Miller was arrested.

Cheyenne County is located on the far eastern edge of Colorado and includes the towns of Kit Carson and Cheyenne Wells. The county population was 1,748 as of the 2020 census.

