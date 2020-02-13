RIFLE, Colo. — Three people have been arrested and are facing child abuse charged after a 5-year-old died in Rifle.

On Dec. 12, 2019, officers with Rifle Police Department were called to an apartment in the 3000 block of Coal Mine Avenue because there was a child in some sort of medical distress.

The child, identified only as a 5-year-old, was rushed to the Grand River Hospital, where they were pronounced dead. The child's cause of death has not been released at this time.

On Jan. 30, Rifle Police made three arrests related to the child's death:

Stephanie Alvarado who is facing charges of: Child abuse resulting in death Possession of controlled substance – Methamphetamine Reckless endangerment.

Bertha Karina Ceballos-Romo who is facing charges of: Child abuse resulting in death Tampering with evidence Possession of controlled substance – Methamphetamine Reckless endangerment

Daniel Bello Alvarado who is facing charges of: Child abuse resulting in death Possession of controlled substance – Methamphetamine Reckless endangerment.



It's not clear what the suspects' relationships are to the child.

