Woman found in Colombia charged following child abuse investigation

A Colorado man reported "violent digital images" of an infant being abused were sent to him, the Eagle County Sheriff's Office said.

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — A 23-year-old woman has been charged in connection with violent digital images of an infant child sent to a man in El Jebel, according to a release Wednesday from the Eagle County Sheriff's Office (ECSO).

ECSO said the man, a relative of the infant, reported the images on Dec. 13, resulting in a multi-jurisdictional investigation that ultimately led to the suspect, Morgan Nicole Abrums, being taken into custody in Bogota, Colombia.

Abrums was returned to the U.S. on a warrant issued out of Eagle County, and ECSO said she was released on a $50,000 bond in Texas with the condition that she turn herself into authorities in Eagle County by Jan. 4.

Abrums has been charged with domestic violence harassment, a class 3 misdemeanor, and ECSO said she could face additional charges once the investigation is complete.

Anyone with any information about the suspect or this crime and who would like to remain anonymous can call Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007 and submit tips online at p3tips.com or send a mobile tip using the free "P3 Tips" mobile app. If that tip leads to the arrest and indictment of any suspect involved, tipsters could earn a cash reward from the Eagle County Crime Stoppers.

ECSO, Albuquerque Police Department, Houston Police Department, Phoenix Police Department, the FBI units of Colorado, Houston and Bogota, the U.S. Marshals Office of Colorado, Houston, and Bogota, The U.S. Embassy of Bogota Colombia and the Government of Colombia worked collaboratively on this investigation and the return of the suspect to the U.S.

