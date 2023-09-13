Man accused of assaulting child on trail in Boulder County

Cole Priest, 32, was arrested on suspicion of assault, false imprisonment and child abuse. Boulder County investigators believe there may be more victims.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A 32-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on accusations he assaulted and detained a child against her will along a walking trail near a middle school, Boulder County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said they were informed Wednesday about a suspicious incident along the trail near the 6100 block of Baseline Road, which is near Nevin Platt Middle School in unincorporated Boulder County.

The juvenile reported she was walking on the path when she was pushed down by a man, who she was eventually able to escape by kicking and screaming for help, the sheriff's office said.

After the victim escaped, she called 911 and reported the incident, describing the person who assaulted her as a bald man wearing a hooded sweatshirt and tan pants who was 20 to 30 years old.

Deputies responded to the area after the report and were able to find 32-year-old Cole Priest, who matched the victim's description, the sheriff's office said.

Priest was taken into custody on suspicion of third-degree assault, false imprisonment and child abuse, all misdemeanors.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims, and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Eric Robinson at 303-441-4822.

Anyone with information can also contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at info@nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Calls to the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers are not recorded and the phone does not have caller ID, according to the NoCoCrimestoppers website. A coordinator completes a tips information form, makes initial inquiries and passes the information along to investigators.

A two-way dialogue system online also allows tipsters to come back and provide additional information and ask questions.

A community board of directors meets regularly to evaluate arrests and determine reward amounts.

