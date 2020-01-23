FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — A driver arrested for hitting and killing a child while under the influence of drugs is also facing charges for multiple felonies related to cultivating and distributing marijuana.

Fremont County Sheriff's deputies responded to Cañon City Fire Station #1 about 11 a.m. Wednesday after a child was taken to the station after being hit by a vehicle.

The sheriff's office said the 3-year-old boy was hit in the 1000 block of Natalie Street. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Isaac Bullard, 38, picked up the boy and drove to the fire station for help.

The child was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced as deceased, the sheriff's office said.

Bullard was arrested and is facing the following charges for the crash:

Driving under the influence of drugs

Vehicular homicide

Child abuse

Careless driving causing death

The investigation led deputies from the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, the Colorado State Patrol and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation to obtain a search warrant and arrest Bullard on additional charges:

Cultivation of 30 or more marijuana plants

Possession with intent to manufacture/distribute marijuana 50 pounds or greater

Unlawful manufacture of marijuana concentrate using dangerous substance

Special offender, drug felony

Police said Bullard is currently in the Fremont County Detention Center on a no-bond hold.

The case is being investigated jointly by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado State Patrol.

