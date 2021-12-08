8-year-old girl seriously hurt in hit-and-run crash

The suspect vehicle is a Hyundai Santa Fe with Colorado plate AZQ 027, according to CSP.

DENVER — A stolen SUV that was being tracked by Arvada Police is believed to the same vehicle involved in a hit-and-run Tuesday evening that injured an 8-year-old girl, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

The girl was struck near the intersection of 53rd Avenue and Lowell Boulevard around 3:40 p.m., CSP said. She was taken to Denver Health with "moderate-to-serious" injuries, according to CSP.

The vehicle involved is believed to be a brown 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV with license plate AZQ 027, CSP said.

It has not been located and CSP said they do not have information about who was driving the vehicle.

Prior to the hit-and-run, the same vehicle had been spotted by Arvada Police who ran the plates and realized it had been reported stolen, a spokesperson for the Arvada Police Department (APD) said. Officers with APD first spotted it near West 67th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard, and that's where one officer began following the vehicle, the spokesperson said.

At no time did the officer turn on their lights or sirens, according to the spokesperson. The driver of the vehicle was obeying all traffic laws, according to APD, but eventually ran a stop sign at West 72nd Avenue and Lowell Boulevard and continued south on Lowell. The officer did not follow the vehicle after that, the APD spokesperson said.

A short time later, it's believed the SUV struck the girl as it continued south on Lowell Boulevard.

CSP provided a photo of the actual vehicle believed to be involved in the incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to call CSP dispatch at: 303-239-4501 and reference case #1D213846.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

