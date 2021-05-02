Child seriously injured in hit-and-run crash

Little information about the vehicle involved has been released.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) is looking for a driver who left the scene of a crash that left a young child seriously injured Thursday.

APD tweeted just before 6:20 p.m. that the northbound lanes of Havana Street were closed at East 1st Avenue while officers investigated an auto-pedestrian crash involving a child.

The driver fled the scene, APD said, and child had serious injuries. The child's condition is considered stable, police said.

APD said the vehicle involved is described as a black or dark-colored sedan that fled northbound on Havana Street.

The road has since reopened, police said.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.