Mom and boyfriend arrested after 5-year-old girl dies from blunt force injuries

Emily Canales died in mid-January. Her death was ruled a homicide by the El Paso County coroner.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The mother of a 5-year-old girl who died from multiple blunt force injuries in January was arrested on a first-degree murder charge, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Brianne Escamilla's boyfriend Matthew Urias was also arrested on the same charge.

Police said on Jan. 13, they were called to help the Colorado Springs Fire Department as they attempted lifesaving measures on 5-year-old Emily Canales. She ultimately died at the hospital, police said.

An autopsy was conducted, and on June 14, Emily’s death was ruled a homicide, with the El Paso County Coroner’s Office listing multiple blunt force injuries as the cause.

On June 28, police were granted arrest warrants for Escamilla, 27, and Urias, 26, for first-degree murder.

Urias was taken into custody on June 29. Escamilla was taken into custody on Tuesday in Littleton.

Anyone with information that may help the investigation is asked to call CSPD at 719-444-7000. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719- 634-7867 or 1-800- 222-8477.

