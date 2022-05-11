x
Crime

Child dies after shooting in Frederick

Frederick Police Department said the 3-year-old girl died Sunday.

FREDERICK, Colo. — A 3-year-old girl died after a shooting Sunday morning, Frederick Police Department said.

Police said at about 10:45 a.m., police responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 6800 block of 2nd Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a child suffering from life-threatening injuries, police said.

She was transported to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead, according to police.

Police and the Weld County District Attorney's Office are investigating the shooting.

No additional information is being released at this time, but police said there is no danger to the public.

