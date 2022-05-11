Child dies after shooting in Frederick

Frederick Police Department said the 3-year-old girl died Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

FREDERICK, Colo. — A 3-year-old girl died after a shooting Sunday morning, Frederick Police Department said.

Police said at about 10:45 a.m., police responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 6800 block of 2nd Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a child suffering from life-threatening injuries, police said.

She was transported to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead, according to police.

Police and the Weld County District Attorney's Office are investigating the shooting.

No additional information is being released at this time, but police said there is no danger to the public.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS



MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.