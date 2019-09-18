AURORA, Colo. — A man has been arrested for sexual assault on a child and internet sexual exploitation of a child and there could be additional victims, according to a Facebook post from the Aurora Police Department (APD).

Jamie R. Phillips, 25, was arrested on Sept. 13, with the help of APD's Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Fugitive Apprehension and Surveillance Team (FAST) and the Brighton Police Department.

His arrest was the result of a months-long investigation, APD said. The agency said they were not aware of any jobs that he held that would have put him in direct contact with minors, however, due to the nature of the crime, they believe there could be more victims.

Anyone who has been contacted by Phillips or believes they were a victim is asked to contact Det. C. Roberts at 303-739-6109.

