Man who worked at Boulder pizza shop charged with child sex assault

Ilir "Jack" Sokolaj interacted with numerous Boulder High School students while working at the business, the Boulder Police Department said.

BOULDER, Colo. — A man who has worked on and off at a Boulder pizza place is accused of engaging in sex acts with underage girls, and now Boulder Police are looking for additional possible victims.

Ilir "Jack" Sokolaj, 22, was arrested in May of this year for alleged acts that occurred in 2019 when he was 19 and the victims were 14, the Boulder Police Department said.

Detectives are looking for more information, including possible witnesses and victims who may have had interactions with Sokolaj.

He has worked at a pizza place near Boulder High School on and off since 2018, the department said. During that time, he had numerous contacts with students from the school.

Sokolaj was arrested in May on the following counts:

One count of sexual assault on a child

One count of internet exploitation of a child

One count of unlawful sexual contact

He's next due in court for an arraignment hearing on Nov. 2.

Anyone who has any information related to this investigation or other possible incidents is asked to call Detective Flynn at 303-441-1850 reference case 21-08531.

