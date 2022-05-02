Child sex assault suspect arrested in Oregon after skipping hearing, police say

Ian Morrison was charged with sexual assault stemming from incidents reported in 2020, and failed to appear for a court hearing in Sept. 2021, Boulder Police said.

BOULDER, Colo. — A man who faces child sexual assault charges in Boulder County was arrested in Oregon after skipping a court hearing, the Boulder Police Department said Monday.

Ian Morrison, 37, of Boulder was initially arrested in January 2021 on the following charges after incidents that were reported in 2020, according to BPD:

Sexual assault

Sexual assault on a child

Enticement of a child

False imprisonment

Investigators also discovered Morrison was in possession of sexually explicit material depicting children, BPD said.

An arrest warrant was issued for Morrison after police said he failed to appear for a court hearing in Sept. 2021.

BPD said its Special Enforcement Unit located Morrison in Tillamook, Oregon and coordinated with the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office and National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to take him back into custody.

Morrison now faces additional charges for failing to appear, felony bond violation and violation of the protection order, according to BPD.

