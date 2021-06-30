Sex assault suspect arrested after deputies use victim's cell phone to arrange meeting

Eagle County Sheriff's Office said Carlos Javier Portillo Curiel, 50, was taken into custody after deputies texted him to arrange a meeting.

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — A man faces multiple charges related to the sexual assault of a child after undercover deputies arranged a meeting using the victim's cell phone and arrested him last week, Eagle County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said parents of a juvenile contacted deputies on June 8 after she watched a television program with her stepfather on children who were sexually assaulted, and told him she experienced a similar incident a few years prior.

Carlos Javier Portillo Curiel, 50, of Avon was identified as a suspect, according to the sheriff's office.



During the investigation, the sheriff's office said Portillo Curiel contacted the juvenile to wish her happy birthday, and investigators continued a conversation with him through text messages.

During multiple lewd conversations, Portillo Curiel acknowledged previous sexual assaults and agreed to meet the juvenile for sexual relations, according to the sheriff's office.

Portillo Curiel intended to take the juvenile to a location where further crimes would have taken place, according to the sheriff's office, so undercover deputies arranged a time and location for Portillo Curiel to meet them on June 23.

He was arrested at that location with items that would have been used to facilitate sexual acts and assaults, the sheriff's office said, and is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Portillo Curiel faces the following charges, according to the sheriff's office:

Sexual assault of a child by a person in a position of trust

Internet luring of a child

Sexual assault of a child

Criminal attempt - sexual assault of a child

Anyone with additional information who wants to remain anonymous can call Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007 or submit a tip online.

