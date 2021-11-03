Suspect wanted in connection to child sex assault

El Paso County Sheriff's Office said deputies are searching for Roger Brandon Abeyta, 31, who has active felony warrants out for his arrest.

Roger Brandon Abeyta, 31, has multiple, active felony warrants out for his arrest for charges including child sex assault and internet luring of a child.

Abeyta is known to use multiple names, actively change his appearance and may be in the Denver area, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information is asked to call 719-520-6666.

Anyone with information can also call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

