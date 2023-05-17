Man arrested in Missouri child sex assaults worked at child-centered Douglas County businesses

Local authorities said they're concerned Jason Carey, who worked in daycares and in the Douglas County School District, victimized children in Colorado.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities in Douglas County are looking for possible victims of child sexual assault after a man who worked at several child-centered businesses there was arrested in Missouri for sex crimes involving underage victims.

In September, Jason Carey, 39, was taken into custody by the Belton Police Department in Missouri, on sexual misconduct charges, with underage victims, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.

Following his arrest, Parker Police and DCSO learned there could be victims in their jurisdictions.

According to the sheriff's office, Carey worked in Douglas County and the Parker area between 2014 and 2021. Carey was also known to go by the name "Thor."

He is known to have worked at the following businesses:

Douglas County School District 2015-2016 and 2019

Town of Parker Recreation Center 2016

Children's Learning Adventure of Colorado 2018

Parker Kindercare 2018-2021

The Colorado Department of Labor had no employment history before 2018, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information about crimes possibly committed by Carey or who believes they were victimized by Carey should reach out through the email tip line dcsotips@dcsheriff.net.

