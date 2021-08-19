Man gets life for sexual assault of 6 and 7 year old girls

Two victims came forward after coverage of the suspect's prior case in 2017.

AURORA, Colo. — A man previously convicted in a human trafficking case involving a 14-year-old girl will now spend the rest of his life in prison for the sexual assault of two other young girls.

In October 2017, Gustavo Andazola-Burciaga was sentenced to prison for that sex trafficking case in Adams County and coverage of the case prompted two other victims to come forward.

The victims were ages six and seven when, in 2010, Andazola-Burciaga repeatedly molested them at his home in Aurora. At trial, yet another victim testified to being sexually assaulted by the defendant when she was nine in Denver in 2006.

A jury in May convicted Andazola-Burciaga of five counts of “sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust as part of a pattern of abuse,” and one count of “attempted sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust” after a five-day trial.

On Aug. 12, Arapahoe County District Court Judge Eric White sentenced Andazola-Burciaga to an indeterminate sentence of 126 years to life in the Colorado Department of Corrections.

“This defendant is one of the worst perpetrators our community has seen,” said Deputy District Attorney Michael Mauro, who tried the case with Senior Deputy District Attorney Danielle Jaramillo.

“His decision to act on sick and selfish desires robbed his victims of their innocence and did lasting damage to their self-esteem and sense of security. After more than a decade of justice deferred, the court’s sentence does what nothing previously has done: It protects children everywhere from ever being victimized by this defendant again.”

