LONGMONT, Colo — An injured toddler was found by Longmont Police investigating a possible child abuse call at a motel Monday afternoon.

The child was found at the Lamplighter Motel located near Main Street and 17th Avenue just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Longmont Police Deputy Chief Jeff Satur.

Satur said police were called to the motel because of a possible child abuse case. It is not clear who called police.

The child was suffering from what Satur described as "significant injuries" and was having difficulty breathing. The child was brought to Longmont United Hospital for treatment and has since been transferred to Children's Hospital in Denver.

The toddler is about 2 years old or 3 years old, according to Satur. He did not share any other identifying information.

There have not been any arrests made in the case yet, but Satur said it is still under investigation.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS