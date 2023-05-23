$19 million: Christian Glass’ family receives largest police settlement in Colorado history

The settlement also establishes a crisis response team in Clear Creek County and requires intervention training for all Colorado state troopers.

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — Four Colorado governments will pay $19 million to the family of a man gunned down in Silver Plume last summer, marking the largest police misconduct payout in Colorado history.

The family of Christian Glass won’t just receive money, but also promises that the state and its law enforcement offices are taking concrete steps to prevent another avoidable police shooting death like Christian’s.

In a statement from their attorneys, Simon and Sally Glass, Christian’s parents, said they hope the settlement sends a message that injustice won’t be tolerated and that those responsible will be held accountable. That includes the responding officers who failed to intervene and protect their son.

Previously, the family had said they were seeking more indictments for those officers.

“$19 million is a lot of money,” said Dr. Joanna Schwartz, a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, who studies the impact of police misconduct settlements. “I think this agency will be thinking carefully about how it operates in the future, and other departments in the region and across the country are also going to take notice of this suit. But I think it's the noneconomic changes that will most directly impact the department in the immediate future.”

Clear Creek County

Clear Creek County has the largest payout, $10 million. Former Clear Creek County Deputy Andrew Buen was the one who shot and killed Glass in June.

Their settlement will also change policing policies in the county.

Glass’ parents will get to speak with new patrol recruits for the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office, and the county will create a crisis response team by Jan. 1, 2025. The countywide co-responder program will pair mental health professionals and paramedics to go out on calls with law enforcement officers to prevent what happened to Glass from happening again.

Schwartz said that in many cases, law enforcement agencies aren't interested or willing to agree to these kinds of terms.

“I really haven't heard of another settlement that involves the parents actually themselves speaking to officers, which is truly novel in my experience,” she said.

Albers committed to establishing 100% crisis intervention certification for current patrol officers by Jan. 1, 2027, and agreed to certify new patrol officers within 12 months of assignment.

The county also committed to dedicating a public park to Glass, and Clear Creek County Sheriff Rick Albers will issue a public apology, alongside the Board of County Commissioners.

In an apology letter from the sheriff's office, Albers "acknowledges that his officers failed to meet expectations in their response" to Glass's call for help.

The letter says the sheriff has undertaken measures to "prevent a future failure," like the creation of the Citizens Policy Advisory Board that reviews and evaluates policing policies and procedures.

State of Colorado

A Colorado State Patrol trooper and two officers from the Division of Gaming also responded to the initial call, so the last $3 million in the settlement will be paid by the State of Colorado, specifically the state’s Office of Risk Management.

CSP will open statewide Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement (ABLE) training with a brief video from Glass’s parents that will be provided to all CSP troopers, cadets, and Division of Gaming POST-certified officers within 15 months of the video being prepared.

The state said in a statement that it’s committed to continuing its efforts in prevention. As part of that, CSP will build a virtual reality training scenario, named after Glass, of his police encounter. They say it will focus on de-escalation in stressful scenarios that involve multiple jurisdictions.

“I think the dollars paid will have some impact, but this kind of directed, agreed-upon policy and practice change may be the quickest way to get those kinds of changes implemented,” Schwartz said. "They were able to get something really powerful and unique accomplished through the settlement."

The state will also display three pieces of Glass’s art in government buildings with a small plaque identifying him as the artist. Gov. Jared Polis will hold a dedication ceremony to celebrate Glass’s life on Wednesday.

Idaho Springs

The City of Idaho Springs and the Town of Georgetown will also participate in the countywide co-responder program as part of their agreements.

An Idaho Springs Police officer was one of seven law enforcement personnel who responded to the initial call and who didn’t intervene to stop the shooting. Now, the city will pay $1 million to Glass’ family and is issuing a public statement on the shooting.

The city’s statement says the police department will continue to work with the Jefferson Center for Mental Health, which has a licensed clinician ride with an officer or deputy each week for community outreach.

“I have three teenagers and one young adult child. I cannot imagine the agony and pain the Glass family is experiencing in losing Christian," Idaho Springs Police Chief Nate Buseck said in a statement issued by the city. "We, in law enforcement, need to do a much, much better job. This outcome is not acceptable, and all law enforcement officers need to remember why we signed up to do this job … and that is to help people."

Georgetown

Georgetown Police Marshal Randy Williams was on scene that night. The town is paying $5 million and issuing a public statement. It will also participate in the countywide co-responder program.

In a statement, the Town of Georgetown said all the police department's officers have been attending courses in “intensive crisis intervention responses” and that Glass’s death was “tragic, preventable and unnecessary.”





What happened to Christian Glass?

On June 10, 2022, Glass called 911 after his car got stuck on a road in Silver Plume. Seven officers from five agencies responded to the call.

Glass had called for a mental health check. He was shot and killed 70 minutes later.

Glass repeatedly told the responding deputies and officers that he was scared to open the door or roll down the window, but officers continued to try to get Glass out of his car. When that didn’t work, Buen broke the passenger side window, used a Taser on Glass, and shot him with non-lethal bean bags. After, officers say, Glass reached out with a small knife, Buen shot him five times, killing him.

Buen and his former supervisor Kyle Gould face charges in the death of Glass.

Buen was charged with second-degree murder and two misdemeanors: official misconduct and reckless endangerment.

Gould, who wasn’t on scene at the time of the shooting, was charged with criminally negligent homicide and reckless endangerment. An indictment says Gould was watching Buen’s encounter with Glass via a body camera's livestream and alleges Gould gave officers on scene that night authorization to break into Glass’ car.