Christian Glass's parents seek more indictments in death of their son

Six other officers were on scene when a Clear Creek deputy killed their son. Simon and Sally Glass want them investigated, too.

DENVER — Christian Glass’s final moments played out on police body camera, but his parents would rather you think of their son before his 911 call, and before a Clear Creek County deputy smashed his window, shot and killed him.

On Wednesday, an internal affairs investigation by an outside agency revealed the deputy who killed Christian had no legal justification and violated department policy by breaking into his car.

Sally and Simon Glass want the other six officers on the scene at the time of the shooting investigated, too.

“It’s unbelievable that nobody said stop. No reasonable - let alone police officer – no reasonable person would have behaved like that and that’s the upshot of the report," Sally Glass said. “They did nothing and by doing nothing…that is a crime.”

Glass's parents sat down for the first time with 9NEWS on Thursday morning, weeks after Deputy Andrew Buen was indicted with second degree murder for the shooting. Buen’s supervisor, Kyle Gould, was also charged for approving the use of force that night.

Aside from Buen and his partner from Clear Creek County, five other officers from four other departments were on scene at the time of the shooting. Glass’s parents said all of them should be held accountable for failing to intervene and stop the shooting. The internal affairs report notes Buen did not have a legal justification to break Glass’ window which led the shooting.

“All of them there were figuring out how to get into his car, how to get him out,” Simon Glass said. “They were all plotting and part of this.”

Siddartha Rathod, the Glass family attorney, said the report demonstrates that none of the officers had any right to breach Christian’s car as he had committed no crime.

“Not a single one of them had the common decency to say hey, what are we doing,” Rathod said. “The report demonstrates that all seven of the officers violated the law.”

9NEWS contacted Georgetown Police, Idaho Springs Police, the Colorado State Patrol and the Colorado Division of Gaming, to determine if any other officers are being investigated for violating department policy.

“The Colorado State Patrol has taken no personnel action on the trooper at the scene of this incident and he remains in active status,” Colorado State Patrol Trooper Gary Culter said in a statement.

The Colorado Division of Gaming, which had two agents on scene at the time of the shooting, said it cooperated with an investigation into the shooting by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

“In this instance, the Division of Gaming officers responded to a call for agency assistance to support Clear Creek County. As multiple agencies were on scene, the Colorado Bureau of Investigations (CBI) led the critical incident review to ensure a comprehensive and unbiased investigation. We have fully cooperated with all investigations reviewing the incident," spokesperson Meghan Tanis wrote.

Georgetown Police and Idaho Springs Police have yet to respond to a 9NEWS request for comment.

The Glass family said in the midst of all of the coverage of their son’s death, they fear his personal story is being overlooked. Christian Glass would have celebrated his 23rd birthday on Jan. 3.

"When you just focus on the incident… the police wrongdoing… but you lose sight…he was a person he was a human being…he was a son he was a brother he was a friend," Sally Glass said.

Glass's parents said their son was an artistic soul who was curious about the world and loyal to his friends and family.

"It's lost in the crime… but Christian was, as you say, Christian was a person, and he had a lot to offer the world," Simon Glass said.



He expressed much of the creativity they remember through art.

"He loved making things and putting things together," Sally Glass said. "I've got a beautiful lady he painted… I got that framed."





When he was younger, they said he would take things apart to figure out how they worked. As he grew up, these pursuits turned more aesthetic – seeing the beauty in bits of the world.

"Maslow's hierarchy of needs…you know that top one where you're doing what you're really meant to do in life and that's the most amazing thing. I think for us he found that thing that really absorbed him, and he just loved it so much. It was so magical for him. So, we're pleased he got to do that before he died."

They said Christian also found purpose in protecting people.

"When he was little, they actually called him the policeman of the playground. We were talking bullying. He abhorred bullying," Sally Glass said. "If he saw any type of behavior, he would go around the playground and tell them off, wouldn't he?"

It makes them think about that night in June, when Christian called for help after getting his car stuck and was met with a deputy now indicted in Christian's murder. They believe their son was bullied that night and wish someone would have stepped in to stop it, like he would have for his friends.

“None of the agencies have contacted us and said we’re so sorry,” Simon Glass said. “This is an opportunity for people, the agencies, the county, the state, the county, to look at this and say we don’t want this to happen again… this sort of thing has got to stop. Here are the things we did wrong.”

"He hasn't got a voice because he's dead," Sally Glass said. "So, we are going to be his voice and we are going to bring him justice because the police don't police themselves."